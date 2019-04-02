Child abuse survivor thanks BACA

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - April 1 is the first day of child abuse prevention month.
If you drive past the lawn of the Valdosta City Hall, you’ll see hundreds of blue pinwheels spinning in honor of the reported 1,954 cases of child abuse last year.
We talked to a child abuse survivor, who shared her story and posted her own pinwheel on the lawn.
“I was adopted into the organization that all know as BACA," said Kelsey Parker, 18.
Parker attends the Bradwell Institute and is a child abuse survivor.
She spoke at a child abuse prevention event and said support of the Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) organization is one of the main things that got her through her rough time.
“Between them and my mom is what kept me alive today. Without them, I don’t think I would be standing here," said Parker.
Parker, standing emotionally strong today, said that this hasn’t always been the case. She spoke about a time struggling with the aftermath of her abuse.
“I felt as if I didn’t mean anything. I felt like there was no point of living. I thought nobody would see me for who I really am. I would always be labeled as that girl,” said Parker.
Thanks to her biker support and counseling group, she is in a much better place and planning for her future.
“We’re that one organization that we go to the kids home at 3 o’clock in the night if they’re scared. If it takes 24 hours, 7 days a week, we’ll set up shop at a kids house," said M. “Bugsy” Page, a BACA member.
Four years from their first encounter, Parker said she can still call on BACA anytime.
Believing that it’s easier to help kids when you’ve been through it, Parker is planning to lend her experience to lifting up other survivors.
“I graduate in May and I plan on going to college to be a victims’ advocate," said Parker.
Parker said she wants other survivors to know that there is help out there and that they do not have to go through this alone.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.