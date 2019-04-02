Chehaw partners with Albany for debris cleanup

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thousands of people are expected to flood Chehaw Park in Albany next week for the Native American Festival.
Park officials said they won’t let the debris from Hurricane Michael stop them.
Monday the Chehaw Park Authority met to seal a deal with the city of Albany for debris removal.
In a unanimous decision, the park will use Albany contractors to help with clean up.
After many contracts and paperwork, the director of the park said this was the fastest way to get it done in time for the festival.
“We just want to get this expedited again so we can really show the public what the progress we’ve made out here. There’s been a lot of damage all over our communities from Hurricane Michael and it’s taken a while but people want to see the debris cleaned up and see that progress,” said Tommy Gregors.
Gregors said pickup will start this week into next week, and will resume after the festival that starts Friday the 12 to the 14.
