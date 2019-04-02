1 charged, 1 released in Mitchell Co. hit and run

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - One man has been released and another has been charged after a fatal hit and run on Highway 19 in Camilla on Sunday.
Carl Macfarlane was released without charges after he was taken into custody after Stephino Hudson died while walking across the street in a hit and run accident around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to John VanLandingham, Georgia State Patrol post commander.
Vanlandingham said Johnathan Sykes was arraigned Tuesday and is facing several charges including vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.
Sykes was staying at a hotel with Macfarlane and both men were taken into custody, but Macfarlane was later released.
Sykes is being held at the Mitchell County Jail and was given a $30,000 bond.
