3 charged in 20-pound marijuana haul arrest in Douglas

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Two people were charged with trafficking marijuana, after Coffee County drug agents discovered over 20 pounds of processed marijuana and several other THC-infused products inside their Douglas house.
Authorities executed a search warrant at the home of Marshall and Kalene Grue on North McDonald Avenue on March 27.
Agents found several THC products, including 20-plus pounds of processed, high-grade marijuana, over 100 vials of THC-infused vaping oil and a significant quantity of hash, a drug made from the resin of the cannabis plant.
Agents also confiscated over $11,000 in cash and two firearms.
Marshall and Kalene Grue were taken to the Coffee County Jail, and have since posted bond.
Douglas Wildes, 20, was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in relation to this incident.
Over the last several months, at least six Coffee County teens have been hospitalized after smoking THC-infused oil with a vape pen or ingesting edible THC products, according to the sheriff’s office.
Coffee County Drug Unit leaders said they will continue to vigorously seek out the sources of these products.
To contact the drug unit directly, call (912) 384-4227.
