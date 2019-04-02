Americus residents respond to monument bill circulating Georgia senate

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Confederate monuments continues to be a big topic across the nation.
Now, new legislation to protect them could head to the Governor’s desk soon.
People tell us there’s a difference between honoring them, and protecting history.
One resident says “definitely on the fence about all of it" regarding the monuments.
Reese Park in Americus displays one of two Confederate historical markers in Sumter county.
Under this new bill, if monuments like this one were vandalized, the fines would not be cheap.
“In Americus, we have a bill to fine up to a thousand dollars. The discussion is happening at the Georgia legislature is one that could triple the fines that are being imposed," said Americus city manager Charles Coney. "If that were to be the case, it would supersede our local ordinances, so that up to a thousand dollars could turn itself in being up to three thousand dollars.”
“I’ve had the personal privilege to travel to Germany and go to the Berlin Wall and it’s amazing how that artifact is one that exposed conversation so that people can talk about the past as they prepare themselves for the future," said Coney. "I’m hoping that these monuments that we have here in Americus do the same thing. They’re teachable moments.”
“I feel like those monuments are apart of our history and our past and that we have a lot to learn from them,” says Shawn Cavender, an Americus resident.
Coney says “I did some research and found that we have not had threats to monuments and so I’m very pleased to say that our community is one that we will pride on being a safe environment.”
Other residents in Americus say they should not remain up. They would like to see them removed so Georgia can have a fresh start.
