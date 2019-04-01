Young South GA women die in Peach Co. wreck

PEACH CO., GA (WALB) - A woman from Lee County and another from Americus were killed in a fatal wreck in Peach County, according to Kerry Rooks, Peach County Coroner.
Lee County’s Kearsten Robinson, 19, and precious Waters, 20, from Americus, died from the wreck, which happened Saturday night.
Fort Valley State is holding a candlelight vigil in their honor, Tuesday.
Waters was driving the car with Robinson as a passenger in a Honda Accord, crossing the Highway 49 Bypass, according to Rooks.
The car pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler, causing an explosion.
The 55 year old truck driver, Georgia Harris, also died in the crash, Rooks said.
LaKisha Bryant Bruce was the former executive director for Girls Incorporated of Albany, at the time Kearston Robinson was a member of the group.
She told WALB what Robinson was like as a member.
“She was always laughing. She was always smiling. She was always active in the leadership organization that we had eternally. She was always willing to help others, especially the younger girls as she grew,” said Bryant Bruce.
Robinson was from Lee County and Waters was from Sumter County.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
