Thomasville man pleads in bogus car parts scheme

“Legitimate businesses work hard and invest significant resources to build a brand. Those who choose to deal in counterfeit goods are stealing the brand recognition and goodwill that businesses work so hard to develop,” said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “This office has made it a priority to protect businesses and consumers from counterfeit goods, whether from China or anywhere else in the world. I want to thank the investigative efforts of the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Customs and Border Protection for helping close down this illegal operation.”