Thomasville man pleads in bogus car parts scheme

MACON, GA (WALB) - U.S. Attorney Charles “Charlie” Peeler said Monday that Drexel C. Benton, 71, of Thomasville, entered a guilty plea for Trafficking in Counterfeit Goods on Friday, March 29, before Judge Hugh Lawson in Macon Federal Court.
Benton could get 10 years in prison, a $2,000,000 maximum fine and up to three years supervised release. A sentencing date has not been set.
The government says that since 2017, Benton was importing and selling counterfeit car parts from China, and passing them off as authentic parts built by prestigious American car makers like Cadillac, GMC, Ford, and Chevrolet.
He was selling them in his Thomasville business, EZ Dealin, as well as on eBay, where EZ Dealin was listed as a tire and rim “power seller” with a 20,000 square foot warehouse selling replica car parts from American car companies. EZ Dealin had more than 7,000 positive feedbacks on eBay, indicating thousands of transactions.
His warehouse was really 24 feet by 24 feet, filled to a quarter of its capacity with numerous brand wheels and tires.
The company had 540 automotive wheel center caps with counterfeit General Motors Truck Company (GMC) and Chevrolet emblems, 560 automotive wheel center caps with counterfeit GMC and Chevrolet emblems and 300 automotive rim center caps with counterfeit Chevrolet and Cadillac emblems.
Financial analysis of subpoenaed PayPal information indicates that Benton conducted half a million dollars in transactions from April, 2017 until August 2017. He took in over $600,000 during that period.
“Legitimate businesses work hard and invest significant resources to build a brand. Those who choose to deal in counterfeit goods are stealing the brand recognition and goodwill that businesses work so hard to develop,” said Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “This office has made it a priority to protect businesses and consumers from counterfeit goods, whether from China or anywhere else in the world. I want to thank the investigative efforts of the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Customs and Border Protection for helping close down this illegal operation.”
This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Customs and Border Protection, with assistance from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Robert McCullers is prosecuting the case for the Government.
