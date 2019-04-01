Several people found dead inside North Dakota business

MANDAN, ND (KFYR/Gray News) - Several people found dead at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan.
Mandan police say they responded to a medical call at a business in SE Mandan.
Police say when officers arrived, they found several people who were deceased inside.
Mandan Police are investigating with the assistance of ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Morton County Sheriff's Office.
“I just wanted to stay and make sure that Ben and Deanna and all of them were OK because they’re great people to lease from,” said Suzette Wall, a Mandan resident.
A “Meet Our Team” feature on the website pictured 22 employees, The Associated Press reported.
