Rain moves out by sunrise

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy with cool 50s and 60s Monday afternoon. Although most areas were dry a few stayed wet with light rain/drizzle. Last round of rain before drying out pushes in through the evening into early Tuesday. Expect light to moderate to end by sunrise followed by gradual clearing with afternoon sunshine and highs mid 60s. Full sunshine and milder 70s take over Wednesday into Thursday.