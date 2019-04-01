Rain moves out by sunrise

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy with cool 50s and 60s Monday afternoon. Although most areas were dry a few stayed wet with light rain/drizzle. Last round of rain before drying out pushes in through the evening into early Tuesday. Expect light to moderate to end by sunrise followed by gradual clearing with afternoon sunshine and highs mid 60s. Full sunshine and milder 70s take over Wednesday into Thursday.
Look for increasing clouds and rain returning Thursday while temperatures rise. This begins an extended unsettled period with showers and thunderstorms likely from late Thursday into early next week. Along with the active pattern above average temperatures hold with highs upper 70s to mid 80s and lows upper 40s low 60s.
