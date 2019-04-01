Lee Co. woman dies in fatal Peach Co. wreck

(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | April 1, 2019 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 1:50 PM

PEACH CO., GA (WALB) - A woman from Lee County was killed in a fatal wreck in Peach County, according to Kerry Rooks, Peach County Coroner.

Kearsten Robinson, 19, died from the wreck, which happened Saturday night.

Robinson and another woman were in a Honda Accord, crossing the Highway 49 Bypass, according to Rooks.

The car pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler, causing an explosion.

Three people total died in the crash, Rooks said.

WALB has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

