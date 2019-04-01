Lee Co. woman dies in fatal Peach Co. wreck

PEACH CO., GA (WALB) - A woman from Lee County was killed in a fatal wreck in Peach County, according to Kerry Rooks, Peach County Coroner.
Kearsten Robinson, 19, died from the wreck, which happened Saturday night.
Robinson and another woman were in a Honda Accord, crossing the Highway 49 Bypass, according to Rooks.
The car pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler, causing an explosion.
Three people total died in the crash, Rooks said.
WALB has reached out to officials for more information.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.