Investigation into a fatal hit and run in Camilla continues

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Developing Monday evening, a man is being held in jail, after the Georgia State Patrol said he hit and killed a man walking across the street, before driving off.
Troopers said Carl Macfarlanes could face charges after all evidence is collected.
Family and friends of Stephino Hudson, who was killed after a car hit him on Highway 19 in Camilla, are still grieving over his sudden death.
His wife, Layka Hudson, told us she first learned of this tragic news through Facebook.
“I didn’t get a call, I didn’t get a text, I didn’t get a visit. I just seen it on Facebook,” said Layka.
Layka tells me Stephino leaves behind his two kids and their newborn, Stephino Hudson Junior.
And now she’s faced with the harsh reality that Stephino is no longer in their lives.
"It’s been hard because he’s with me everyday, and now he’s not here anymore,” said Layka.
She urges you to not do the same thing as Carl Macfarlanes, who is being held at the Thomas County jail as the sole suspect in this fatal hit and run.
"If you see somebody, and you hit them, you stop. You don’t keep going and leave their family hurt,” said Layka.
Layka tells me if the driver would've stopped, and her husband still would've died, she wouldn't be feeling the pain she is now.
"All of us would have so much more peace if you would’ve just stopped,” said Layka.
Stephino's body has been transported to a crime lab in Moultrie for an autopsy and toxicology report.
Troopers told WALB the suspect will also undergo a toxicology examination.
We will continue to update you as this case develops.
