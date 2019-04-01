Inmate death at Valdosta State Prison under investigation

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Special agents with the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards are conducting an investigation on the death of inmate Kealy Williams as a suspected homicide.
Agents believe Williams died as a result of injuries sustained during a fight with another inmate.
He was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services at 9:20 p.m. on March 30.
Williams was sentenced in Fulton County to serve life for murder.
This is the fourth homicide since March 2018 and the latest in a string of deaths over the last several years at Valdosta State Prison.
On August 8, 2018 the Dept. of Corrections said Joshua Roman died as a result of injuries he received during an argument with another inmate.
On July 14, 2018 Herman Galeno was found unresponsive in his cell at Valdosta State Prison.
On June 19, 2018 David Cordova was found unresponsive in his cell at VSP.
On April 23, 2018 the Dept. of Corrections said Joseph Pagen died in a suspected homicide.
On March 16, 2018 the Dept. of Corrections said Benjamin Snyder died as a result of injuries he received during a fight with another inmate.
During 2016 and 2017, a total of seven inmates died at Valdosta State Prison.
