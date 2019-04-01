Haven Brady jr. brings home second place at nationals

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Haven Brady continues to prove that’s he’s one of the best boxers, not just in the state of Georgia, but in the nation.
As he comes back from nationals, with a medal to prove it.
I guess you can say that this national trip was nothing short of a success.
Brady proved that South Georgia has some of the best athletes around, as he secures second place in his weight class.
Not only did he take second, but he took down the number one ranked boxer in his class, to reach the finals.
Brady said he wants to continue to turn heads at every event.
“It’s a great feeling," said Brady. "Even though I beat him, I’m still okay with it. It’s a great feeling that I’m number two now.”
Brady will be looking forward to the next national tournament, which will be taking place in June.
