GA Dept. of Transportation making plans to reduce Dougherty Co. accidents on highway

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials said they’re looking into solutions to reduce and stop crashes from happening on Nelms Road and Liberty Expressway in Dougherty County.
Residents who live in the Nelms Road and U.S. 19 area are begging for traffic lights now as the area has been the scene of many accidents in recent years.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson spoke with the Georgia Department of Transportation and others about a reduce conflict u-turn proposal that could be created in that area as a solution fairly soon, which some aren’t too pleased about it.
“They don’t yield to each other. They come out of the bar...it’s a very dangerous road and a stop light is the safest and simplest situation,” said Patricia Kerr, resident.
Patricia Kerr, who lives in the Nelms and U.S. 19 area, hopes recent dangerous accidents will finally bring about traffic lights.
According to a spokesperson for the GDOT, the likelihood won’t happen.
“It doesn’t meet the qualifications for a traffic signal. There’ve been numerous traffic engineering studies done there,” said Juanita Birmingham, communication person for Georgia Department of Transportation.
There’s been many discussions between their agency and county leaders about what can be done to prevent accidents.
Studies showed a traffic light doesn’t meet federal guidelines which is why they are in the process of moving forward with a reduce conflict u-turn known as R-Cut in efforts to stop angular accidents.
Something Kerr believes won't help at all.
“I don’t understand how a road where people are doing 75 miles an hour can have a roundabout and it be safe,” said Kerr.
Birmingham said there have been 48 crashes reported to the Georgia Electronic Accident Reporting System within the last five years at the intersection. This means from 2013 to 2017 9.6 crashes happen at this intersection a year.
Birmingham said none have been reported deadly, but Kerr is pleading for traffic lights now, as she was almost a victim to a crash.
“Please consider our lives and safety. And the amount of accidents we have here,” said Kerr.
GDOT hopes the R-Cut will prevent side road traffic from turning left at the intersection.
Drivers will have to turn right and go down and turn around and come back.
G-DOT said the R-Cut roundabout is to reduce the number of angular accidents since the intersection does not meet the qualifications for a traffic light under federal guidelines.
Officials said right now, this proposed R-CUT is in the beginning stages and it’s just a proposal at this point, but they are really considering putting that r-cut right there. Right now there are no proposed dates at this time as it’s just in the concept phase.
GDOT officials reminder driving of ‘Drive Alert Arrive Alive’ Campaign
Georgia Department of Transportation leaders also want to send a reminder about their ‘Drive Alert Arrive Alive’ Campaign.
The statewide safety initiative is to educate drivers on simple safety changes they can make in driving behaviors.
As of 2 p.m.on Monday, officials with GDOT said there were 306 fatalities in Georgia from January to April 1st.
Leaders said this is 34 fewer than this time last year, but they want to push the initiative harder to prevent to prevent crashes, improve safety, and save lives.
“We hate to see crashes occur anywhere. So we just encourage people to wear your seat belts. Make sure you’re following all of the traffic controls in that area. Make sure you’re stopping for stop signs, not running red lights, not running stop signs. That’ll cut down on a lot of crashes,” said Birmingham.
According to GDOT’s website, 56% of victims were identified not wearing a seat belt.
They’re encouraging everyone to buckle up and stay alert.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.