Dawson street lights repaired

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - The city of Dawson have been working to get all the street lights fixed in town.
Earlier this year, Interim city manager James Woods formed a list of all the street lights out in Dawson.
Woods says there were more than twenty lights on the list that needed to be repaired.
Woods says he is happy that these street lights are now back up and working. Woods said having that many street lights out was causing some concerns with safety.
“All the lights that we have turned in for prepares have been made and they are all functioning. If a citizen out there has a street light that is not working properly we would appreciate it if they would call us so we can get Georgia Power notified,” says Woods.
Woods says if you live in the Dawson area and know of a street light that’s not working, call City Hall and he will let Georgia Power know.
