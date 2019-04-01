City of Dawson working on project to repair roads

DAWSON, GA (WALB) -The City of Dawson has many pot holes that needs repairs.
Interim City Manager, James Woods, says he’ll be driving around town and identifying all the pot holes that need to be fixed in the community.
Woods says they’ve been working hard to get these pot holes fixed because people are driving on them every day and it could potentially be dangerous.
Woods encourages residents to be on the lookout for pot holes and call City Hall if you see one.
“It is just a tedious process. You have to physically go throughout the whole city identifying those pot holes which you can fix and in some cases there’s so much that the only solution is re-pavement,” says Woods.
Woods says they’re also looking at re-paving a few roads in the city because a lot of roads need leveling and resurfacing.
Georgia Department of Transportation gave Dawson money in March to go toward repaving these roads.
Woods says there are a few things that need to be checked before the roads are repaved.
“I will be looking not only at the condition of the road but also be looking at whether or not we need to make infrastructures improvements under the road before we pave it,” says Woods.
Woods says this is a project he’s been working on and encourages residents to be patient as they start the road repairs.
