City of Dawson wants a code enforcement officer

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - The city of Dawson still wants a code enforcement officer.
Monday, the Interim City Manager James Woods said he has brought this topic to Dawson city council members.
Woods says that they are currently in the process of trying to figure out if they have the means to fund a code enforcement officer.
Woods says that if Dawson was to get an officer in the future, it would help with the overall cleanliness of the town.
“Inform the homeowner or the landlord that they need to take care of their property whether it be grass or tree limbs or debris, abandoned cars, whatever those might be that create a unhealthy unsafe environment," says Woods.
Woods believes that a code enforcement officer is needed for Dawson.
