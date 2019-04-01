Car crash sends one to hospital with non-critical injuries

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A vehicle accident has left one person in the hospital Sunday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. on West Oglethorpe Blvd. in Albany.
The responding Albany police officer said the one driver that’s in the hospital is not in critical condition.
Little information has been released but we are told it only involved two cars and two drivers.
The officer on scene said the accident was likely caused by following too closely.
We will update you with more information as it comes available.
