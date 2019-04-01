After years of debate, Thomasville residents in favor of Pinetree Boulevard decision

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A $3 million decision has finally been made — Thomasville’s South Pinetree Boulevard will stay two lanes.
After more than a year of planning, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (GDOT) approval means the city can finally start construction.
High traffic and speeding were the main concerns for many residents when a three-lane plan for Pinetree Boulevard was originally approved by the Thomasville City Council.
The community in outrage, citizens called for the city council to resend the vote.
“The citizens of the town came together, and put them on the right track," Wallace Goodman, a Thomasville resident, said.
Now, the community is in relief knowing this exhausting process ended in their favor.
Goodman, who has been vocal during council meetings, said he’s proud their voices were heard.
“It shows how citizen input can really make a huge difference," he added.
Lucinda Brown, who lives off Pinetree Boulevard, said she’s ready for these much needed improvements.
“This is awesome," Brown said. “I was praying for this to happen and it did.”
Johnny Everett said he is thankful they and their kids will be able to safely walk along Pinetree Boulevard.
“Anytime you live in a community that don’t have sidewalks, you have a problem," Everett said.
State officials said roundabouts are proven to keep traffic slow and at a minimum, but Brown said is still skeptical.
“I think the roundabout will be okay, I’m praying that will happen," she added.
Construction is expected to begin in May and take until November to complete.
The plan chosen exceeds $3 million grant funding and the City of Thomasville will have to cover the rest.
GDOT approved the plan after meeting with city officials Thursday.
