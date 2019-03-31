Update: Man charged with brother’s murder in Cairo

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - A man is behind bars in connection to a Friday homicide in Cairo.
Joseph White, 31, is charged with murder and is currently at the Grady County Detention Center.
The victim, Travis White, 33, was killed on the 100 block of 13th Avenue SW in Cairo, according to Cairo Police Chief Keith Sandefur.
According to police, Travis and Joseph White were in an argument when Joseph shot Travis and ran from the scene with the firearm.
Not knowing the direction Joseph was going in, Grady County Schools were placed on lockdown, according to police and the school district’s Facebook page.
Assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Grady County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol were requested.
While working the crime scene, a call came through the 911 Center saying someone was trespassing on the property of Monrovia Growers, according to police.
GBI responded and found Joseph White and he was taken into custody.
According to police, he didn’t have the weapon when he was arrested but after a K9 search, officials believe they found the murder weapon.
