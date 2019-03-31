Rain chances return by early week

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A cold front continues to push through the area. We’ll dry out later this evening and overnight. Overnight, cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.
Decreasing clouds throughout our Monday. Highs in the lows 60s. Rain develops late Monday and continues into Tuesday morning. Drying out by late morning. Highs in the upper 60s. All dry Wednesday and most of Thursday. Mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances rise Friday with highs near 80. Low to mid 80s next weekend with slight rain chances continuing.
