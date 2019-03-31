Not as nice Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm upper 70s low 80s Saturday afternoon. Tonight cloudy and mild with lows around 60. As a cold front pushes east rain and thunderstorms are likely Sunday. Rain quickly moves out by midday but clouds linger. Behind the front chilly breezy as highs only reach mid-upper 60s.
As the workweek gets underway rain chances continue Monday with rain likely through the evening into early Tuesday. Cool 60s early week give way to milder 70s and sunshine midweek. Rain chances creep back Thursday night into Friday with warmer mid 70s low 80s extending into the weekend.
