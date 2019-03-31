‘Never be ashamed of your past’: Women encourage people with drug addictions

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Recovering from drug addictions can be a struggle and users in South Georgia shared their stories Saturday.
Beth Hill shook her drug habit nine months ago.
“Never be ashamed of your past. Because you never know who you can impact,” said Hill.
Hill’s been going to recovery and life choice meetings at Oasis Recovery Community Organization to make sure she never uses drugs again.
“This actually gives you a safe haven where to come like if you’re freshly getting off the streets or freshly getting clean, a lot of times it’s really easy to get sucked back in with the same people places and things,” said Hill.
Hill was diagnosed with Chrone’s disease at 18 and ended up struggling with an addiction to pain pills for 15 years. She gave up her career, letting her nurse license lapse, and lost relationships.
“Certain members of my family, they just thought I would never change,” said Hill.
Vicky Bosse is a manager at the center and leads meetings. Bosse struggled with pills, alcohol, and cocaine for more than 30 years.
“I am in long term recovery from drug and alcohol abuse, which is really why I have a passion to help other people now because I know what it’s like to feel like you’re all alone with this problem,” said Bosse.
Bosse has been clean since 2007. Now she’s reaching back to help other people.
“They are not by themselves, there’s somebody who cares and that there is hope, so when I talk with someone I share with them you know if I can do it, you can do it,” said Bosse.
Hill wants people that are struggling to take the first step.
“If you’re actively messed up coming through those doors, if you’re willing to make that change and you want to then they can lead you in the right direction,” said Hill.
Workers say the center will host a presentation April 16.
The Georgia Overdose Prevention group will talk about Narcan, the lifesaving drug for when opioid users overdose.
The group will pass out Narcan kits to anyone that’s in need.
If you would like to get help from Oasis, they are located at 902 South Main St., Tifton, GA 31793.
