GSP on the hunt for hit and run suspect
GSP says they are looking for a suspect that hit and killed a pedestrian in Camilla on U.S. 19 at Old GA 3.
By Kim McCullough | March 31, 2019 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 12:56 PM

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is searching for a suspect that hit a pedestrian on U.S. 19 S at Old GA 3 in Camilla around 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to GSP, a witness said a pedestrian was hit by a newer model silver or gray Dodge Charger and continued driving on U.S. 19 towards Pelham.

The victim died from injuries, according to GSP.

The vehicle may have damage to either front end headlight, according to GSP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Georgia State Patrol at (229) 931-7000 or Camilla Police Department (229) 336-2201.

