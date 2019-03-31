GSP on the hunt for hit and run suspect

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is searching for a suspect that hit a pedestrian on U.S. 19 S at Old GA 3 in Camilla around 4 a.m. Sunday.
According to GSP, a witness said a pedestrian was hit by a newer model silver or gray Dodge Charger and continued driving on U.S. 19 towards Pelham.
The victim died from injuries, according to GSP.
The vehicle may have damage to either front end headlight, according to GSP.
Anyone with information is asked to call Georgia State Patrol at (229) 931-7000 or Camilla Police Department (229) 336-2201.
