Weekend starts dry but ends wet

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - More clouds and a warming trend continues but won’t last through the weekend. Saturday stays dry with a sun/cloud mix and warms into the upper 70s low 80s.
Sunday a cold front pushes east spreading rain and thunderstorms across SWGA. No severe storms and not an all day rain but clouds linger. The front stalls to our south keeping rain chances likely Monday night into Tuesday. We briefly cool off as highs drop into the low 60s and lows into the 40s.
Late Tuesday drying and clearing as high pressure builds across the region. Sunshine and warmer Wednesday through the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.