Sheriff’s office sets students on right path

NASHVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is working to ensure the students in their community are on the right path and choosing to live life safely.
“I think getting them at this age is the best thing we can do," said Sheriff Ray Paulk.
More than 250 fifth grade students graduated from the first Berrien County class of the Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety (CHAMPS) program.
“They’re so absorbent. They’re wanting to hear and learn and do. This is where we can turn and get them the prevention that they need to help them avoid certain catastrophes and situation that they come across, to hopefully guide them in the right direction," said Paulk.
For more than three months, students participated in a number of activities and courses that allowed them to be educated on avoiding drugs, safe hunting practices, and stopping bullying.
“Bullying was very important to us. We really felt like we needed to get that out there. Bullying and drugs of course. We also had the DNR come in and helped us teach a program about firearm safety and also hunting safety,” said Paulk.
The program provides students with the knowledge of how make smart, safe, and healthy decisions.
Berrien Elementary School Principal Tim Hughes said it just reinforces their lessons about good-decision making.
“It’s just been an asset. The kids are learning from it and hopefully they will take a lot from this and move forward and make better decisions in life," said Hughes.
Hughes said this first year was just a stepping stone, since the sheriff’s office has already began preparing for the next.
“We will welcome Sheriff Paulk, his research officers, his instructors back next year and for as many years as they want to come,” said Hughes.
Sheriff Paulk said they would be proud to expand the program to reach other age groups.
