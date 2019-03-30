Omar Salaam to run for Mayor of Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Saying he loves his hometown of Albany, and wants it to improve, Omar Salaam announced his candidacy for Mayor Friday.
A member of the Downtown Development Authority, Salaam said he wants to use his people and business skills to improve Albany.
Salaam said the city’s economic development can be strengthened by improving tourism opportunities and small business growth.
“We can bring jobs here by developing small businesses. You know when you develop small businesses you automatically develop jobs. That’s one of the ways,” said Salaam.
Salaam said he believes he’s the person the citizens of Albany can trust to make sure their voices are heard.
Former City Commissioner Henry Mathis has also announced his intention to run for Albany Mayor.
