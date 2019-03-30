Officials talk EEE in South GA

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A Lowndes County horse is suffering from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
EEE is a mosquito transmitted virus that results in inflammation of the brain, or neurological issues.
We spoke to the Lowndes County District Public Health expert, Kenneth Lowery.
He said the typical symptoms include fatigue, fever, muscle pain and joint pain.
“These symptoms can vary. There can either be a systemic infection, or a milder version of the infection, or there can be a more extreme or more severe case, which if it gets to a severe case, one in three individuals will die," said Lowery.
People infected by a mosquito will typically see symptoms between four to ten days after they are bitten.
Lowery said that proper mosquito bite prevention is the best method of preparedness. He shared that you can also have your horse vaccinated.
