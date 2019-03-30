Lowndes Co. dogs to visit Governor’s Mansion

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Several of our South Georgian furry friends will be making their way to the Governor’s Mansion with hopes of finding their forever home.
The Lowndes County Animal Shelter is sending several dogs to a pet adoption event hosted by the First Lady Marty Kemp.
Lowndes County officials are planning to find a home for up to 15 different pets.
Both giving these dogs the love and attention they need and opening up space for the shelter to help others.
The county spokesperson, Paige Dukes, said they are happy to be apart of an event raising awareness about pet overpopulation and the value spaying and nurturing.
“Shelter pets across the state are being given a voice. The Kemps’ willingness to bring this to the forefront of our state and say, ‘hey we recognize this issue and we’re behind all of the folks, that are trying to work very hard to rescue and save these dogs.' It just brings awareness to the entire cause. It’s a voice they’ve never had before," said Dukes.
They shared that their primary goal is to find these pets a home.
The event will be held Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
