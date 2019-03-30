700 hay bales destroyed in Brooks Co. barn arson

Firefighters ruled the barn fire as arson. (Source: Brooks Co. Fire Department)
By Emileigh Forrester | March 29, 2019 at 10:19 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 10:19 PM

BROOKS CO., GA (WALB) - Firefighters in Brooks County said they ruled a fire at a barn containing 700 rolled hay bales as arson.

It happened at the intersection of Old Pavo Road and English Road around 5:20 a.m. Friday.

Press Release 01:37 pm 03/29/2019 At approximately 5:20 am on 3/29/2019 Brooks County Fire Department was dispatched to...

Posted by Brooks County Fire Department on Friday, March 29, 2019

According to the Brooks County Fire Department, the barn has significant damage, and the 700 hay bales are a total loss.

BCFD said that around 5:30 a.m., firefighters in Thomas County responded to a single bale of hay on fire in a ditch on Highway 122.

Investigators said they don’t know if the two fires are related.

If you know anything about either fire, call BCFD at (229) 305-2672.

