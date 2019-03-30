700 hay bales destroyed in Brooks Co. barn arson

BROOKS CO., GA (WALB) - Firefighters in Brooks County said they ruled a fire at a barn containing 700 rolled hay bales as arson.
It happened at the intersection of Old Pavo Road and English Road around 5:20 a.m. Friday.
According to the Brooks County Fire Department, the barn has significant damage, and the 700 hay bales are a total loss.
BCFD said that around 5:30 a.m., firefighters in Thomas County responded to a single bale of hay on fire in a ditch on Highway 122.
Investigators said they don’t know if the two fires are related.
If you know anything about either fire, call BCFD at (229) 305-2672.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.