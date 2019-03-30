Businesses concerned about possible E. Oglethorpe bridge construction

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Improvements to one Southwest Georgia bridge could mean some good things for the businesses surrounding it, but it could also cause problems.
In a two year project, the Georgia Department of Transportation wants to replace the Oglethorpe Bridge in Albany.
This project would leave those businesses in sort of a crossroads.
Some say they want the bridge to be redone, but also fear it would be a disadvantage to their customers.
Getting to Tropical Taste Restaurant in East Albany is a breeze for some people but if a project to replace the bridge starts, just steps away from the restaurant, owner Abraham Adeleke fears it’ll slow down business.
“People are just like fish. Wherever its not straight, wherever its not calm, wherever places are not comfortable, they will not go there,” said Adeleke.
The two-year project would stretch from South Washington street to Old Radium Springs Road.
Georgia Department of Transportation representatives said the bridge needs an upgrade.
Adeleke said he thinks it should be redone but could cost a lot for surroundings businesses.
“The proximity of businesses is very very important to the university and to the businesses in downtown,” he said.
Downtown businesses like the Grille House, that’s located across from the main detour, would be used to avoid the bridge construction.
Grill House employee Teresa Smith looks back at the West Broad Bridge, and imagines what it would be like.
“It’s going to be a mess. The traffic is going to be long, it’s going to be hectic, and it will be backed up,” said Smith.
She thinks fixing up the bridge would be a good idea.
“On the Oglethorpe bridge, it made me feel unsafe because it would sway and rock when it got really crowded and a lot of cars on that bridge, I felt unsafe being on that bridge,” she said.
She also said its going to be a major inconvenience.
“I know a lot of the businesses will suffer if people from all four sides of town could not utilize two bridges to come to work, to come to eat, to come to shop,” she explained.
Another concern for the Grille House was parking, and the safety of their customers.
The project has been pushed back to start in 2025 but that could change as we are still in the early stages.
