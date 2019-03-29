Valdosta Wildcats Baseball searching for first region title since 2012

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - It’s been since 2012 since the Valdosta Wildcats Baseball team was able to clinch the region title.
But at the rate they’re going, that could change.
The Wildcats have been racking up the points this season.
Leading the region in runs scored, averaging over 10 runs a game.
But it's not just their offense that has this team buzzing this season.
The Wildcats are also leading the region in defense.
Head coach Brad Porter said that credit goes to the boys on the mound.
“We’ve got to go up and play good baseball," said Porter. "We feel good about our pitching staff and the way we swing the bat. Offensively we produce a lot of runs. If we go up and play good baseball, be fundamental, make routine plays, we feel good about our chances.”
The Wildcats will continue their tear on the region, as they head to face Houston County Friday at 4:30 P.M.
