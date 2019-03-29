Update: Cairo homicide victim identified

CAIRO, GA (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in the 100 block of 13th Avenue SW in Cairo, according to Cairo Police Chief Keith Sandefur.
The Cairo Police Department (CPD) identified the victim as Travis White, and said next of kin has been notified.
Sandefur said CPD wanted to question Joseph White about the incident, and were holding him for questioning just before 3 p.m.
Cairo police said the victim and the person in question are brothers.
A family member called police about the incident, which happened at a residence in the 100 block of 13th Avenue SW, according to CPD.
A gun was involved and gunfire was heard, police told WALB at the scene.
Grady County schools near the scene have been placed on lockdown, according to the school district’s Facebook page.
WALB’s Paige Dauer is at the scene.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
