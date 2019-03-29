Traveling water circus makes it’s way to South Georgia

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - The first traveling water circus has made its way to South Georgia.
Cirque Italia started at 7:30 in Tifton Thursday night. A spokesperson said this is the first traveling water circus in the United States. Workers are getting ready for 35,000 gallons of water that fills a pool in the middle of the stage. Corissa Fusco, an aerial acrobatic, said performers do their show in and around the pool.
“It’s very interactive, family oriented. We have children just two years old that will sit through the whole show and enjoy everything and that’s really special for us,” said Fusco.
The doors opened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night. The show will be in Tifton Saturday and Sunday. There will be three shows Saturday and the show starts at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.