Tifton’s first cupcake trailer headed to the city

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - A new cupcake truck is coming to a South Georgia town.
K&K Custom Creations said they’re the first company to have a cupcake trailer in Tifton. The owner and manager of the business, Nakia McCoggle, said they’ve been in business for three years.
McCoggle believes the new venture will bring extra revenue to Tift County. Right now she said they’re bringing in more than $60,000 in revenue thanks to using their store front for parties, catering, and decorations.
She said they expect to hire at least three positions like a cashier to help her and her daughter. She said the trailer will help her daughter’s college schedule.
“We’ll also need someone to help me bake, so maybe not an intern position, but someone that can be my right hand person cause my daughter she’s a full time college student,” said McCoggle.
She said they plan to roll the cupcake trailer out Easter weekend. The company will post up at different spots in Tifton. They plan to let customers know when and where they’ll be every Tuesday on social media. To apply for a job you can contact them at their store.
