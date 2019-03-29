Tifton residents divided about solution to flood problem

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - People that live on Pine Street in Tifton are divided about a project to get rid of a water problem in their area.
One resident is upset because she doesn’t want the county digging ditches in front of her house. She believes it’ll make the flooding problems worse. Another resident believes it’s a good idea because rain water is flooding the roads and swelling up in the grass.
“I’m not against it. I’m all for it,” said the resident, who did not want to be identified.
A man that lives on Pine Street didn’t want to be interviewed on camera but said he supports Tift County Public Works and their new project.
“By them digging out the ditch line to give the water somewhere to go other than sitting in the road or off in your yard,” said the resident.
Workers were out Wednesday morning digging ditches for what they call poor drainage issues on Pine Street. When it rains, the water flows from the west end of Pine Street into yards.
“Water has nowhere to go so we’re putting ditches alongside of the road and we’re gonna install driveway pipes for the houses to allow this water to get in the ditches and leave the site,” said Jason Jordan, Tift Co. Public Works Director.
Retired teacher Arthenia Bryant thinks the ditches will get muddy, making the problem worse.
“They dug up one of my neighbor’s driveway and I’m reluctant or I don’t want them to dig up my driveway here,” said Bryant.
Bryant said water issues have been a problem for years. She wants the county to repave the street instead. Bryant asked workers to cease and desist after she said the county didn’t tell anyone they were coming. She snatched up the markers the county put in front her driveway.
“They don’t even have the decency to talk to you properly you know, the gentleman in charge told me to do what you have to do and he was very ugly about, you know even listening to me,” said Bryant.
Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes found out about Bryant’s complaint Wednesday morning. The county said a public hearing is not required for road maintenance.
“This is county property, it’s the right-of-way. So, she don’t have a say so and we want her to understand, this is a safety issue as well. With the water just standing on the roads someone can come along and hydroplane,” said Hughes.
Hughes said digging the ditches is the only solution for right now. The county said there’s a main water line that runs on Bryant’s side of the road. Depending on how deep that line is, they’re not sure if they’ll dig a ditch on this side.
Hughes said it’s cost effective for the county to fix the problem now. Public works said this is a temporary fix and they’ll do more work in the future.
The county expects to finish this project next week.
