Tift Co. residents react to recent arrests

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - People in Tift County said they’re relieved after deputies arrested several people for breaking into cars. But, some said they will still make changes for their security. The Tift County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine people for breaking into and stealing vehicles.
But since those thefts started, Tonia Moore and Kee Chappell said they’re more careful now. Moore said she’ll be locking her doors, turning on the house alarm and porch light. She also plans to look out for her neighbors and her family to stay safe.
“[I] think it’s all messed up that y’all go in somebody else’s car that worked so hard, to establish that,” said Moore.
“I don’t feel like everybody would go breaking in if adults would step up to the plate in saying that what we need to do you know to make everybody safe,” said Chappell.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.