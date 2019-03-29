Thank your doctor! Saturday is National Doctor’s Day

ADEL, GA (WALB) - Saturday is your chance to thank your doctor for their services.
March 30 is National Doctor’s Day. The Tift Regional Health System celebrated early by giving gifts and serving a hefty breakfast at Cook Medical Center Friday morning. Dr. Vincent Valencia and Adel Mayor Buddy Duke said the new facility will help them continue to serve rural areas.
“[We’re] glad that these doctors are part of this process and progress we’re building. Tift regional’s building a new facility here in Adel and we’re very proud of it,” said Duke.
“And I think we need more doctors in these rural areas because a lot of these areas are under served and so we need more primary care doctors to be here,” said Valencia.
Tift Regional gave doctors brand new Yeti sidekick bags.
