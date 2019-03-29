Suspect arrested in string of Cordele burglaries

Other suspects remain at large, additional charges pending

By Jordan Barela | March 29, 2019 at 5:25 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 5:25 PM

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - A suspect was taken into custody by a Georgia fugitive task force for a February string of burglaries in Cordele, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Jayquan Williams, 26, of Macon, was taken into custody by the US Marshal Middle Georgia Fugitive Task Force, a release from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said.

Williams is facing burglary charges from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office for burglaries that happened on Feb. 15.

The businesses burglarized were:

  • Striplings General Store, 2289 GA Hwy 300 South, Cordele GA 31015
  • Quick Buys, 2465 Highway 300 South, Cordele GA 31015

Eight Georgia law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate other burglaries that have occurred across South Georgia, the release stated.

Additional charges are pending following further investigation and other suspects remain at large, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

