Residents react to man reportedly stealing, selling woman’s belongings on social media

ASHBURN, GA (WALB) - People in a South Georgia town are speaking out after hearing about a man’s arrest for stealing a woman’s belongings and selling it on social media.
Our news team talked to a few people in Ashburn who at first were not familiar with a man that was charged for stealing and selling a woman’s belongings on social media. When we told them of the incident, they were shocked to hear the news.
“That guy, he did a terrible thing,” said Timothy Davis, a resident we spoke with.
“That’s pretty strange though cause you know everybody don’t allow people to come into they house like that,” said Nickie Smith, another resident.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marcus Denham, also known as “Spencer,” Monday for reportedly taking things from a woman’s house and selling them on social media.
Denham, 42, was charged with four counts of theft by taking.
“Her trust is just out the window. I don’t even think she could even trust anyone like that anymore,” said Davis.
Investigators said Denham was staying with the woman on the condition that he would do work for her. They got wind of what was going on Saturday.
“It just goes back to saying you can’t just trust anybody to do any work in your home," said Corey Jordan. “I would think that you would actually want to know them before you actually let them in your home to do any type of work.”
Deputies said Denham was also selling some of the woman’s deceased husband’s belongings.
“No man should do a lady like that regardless,” said Davis.
Wednesday, deputies said Denham’s girlfriend, Brenda Tracy, 61, was a person of interest in this case. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.
