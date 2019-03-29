Residents agree with replacing Oglethorpe Bridge

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Replacing a vital Southwest Georgia Bridge is expected to cost over $15 Million, and will bring detours and traffic congestion.
The Oglethorpe Boulvevard Bridge bridge will look essentially the same as the one that is there now, but will be new and improved.
One change is widening the four 12-foot lanes, a right and left turn lane on the west end of the bridge, and a few other changes that folks say is worth it.
For 65 years, and through two massive floods, the Oglethorpe Bridge has served as a very busy roadway in Albany, that many say could use an upgrade.
“I think it would be good,” said Madeline Dill, an Albany resident.
“If in fact, it poses a danger then of course we do,” said Andrea Collins, a prophetess who uses the bridge often.
The Georgia Department of Transportation presented a project that would replace the bridge entirely.
“It is showing some signs or structural wear and tear. There’s some crack in the bridge deck, there’s some cracks in the bridge support system. The steel beams show some signs of corrosion,” said Nita Birmingham, the communications specialist at GDOT.
The project would take two years to complete and come with some detours impacting residents and people traveling through the city.
“Primarily the big concerns for the detour routes using the state routes is for heavy truck traffic because we don’t want those on city streets,” said Birmingham.
WALB spoke with the consultant project engineer who said there are a few options that would be displayed on signs throughout the city.
“The main detour will be the bypass around Albany. So if you’re a driver that’s entering the city either from the north south east or west, the detour signs that you see on the roadway will lead you along the bypass or along state route 234 on the south side,” said David Syen, the engineer.
“We just deal with it, we detour,” said Dill.
State and federal funding will cover the cost.
These residents said its needed for the city.
“There is some growth here in Albany with some new plants coming and that means more truck, more travel, and that’s what we want but it does cost to keep up in repair,” said Dill.
“Projects do take time and money of course. So if the budget is there, it’s going to take some time so that’s understandable. That is a big project,” said Collins.
This is a two-year project that we are told has actually been pushed back to start in 2025, but that could change, as we are still in the early stages of the process.
City leaders said surrounding businesses like the Civic Center and the Hilton Garden Inn will have to plan accordingly if this goes through.
