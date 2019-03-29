Proud to be a Farmer: Adam McLendon

“Family is everything in farming,” McLendon said. “Starting with my wife, there’s certain times of the year, bless her heart, where she’s a single mother. During planting season, I’m busy as I can be and leave the house early, get home late. My wife’s there to do everything that needs to be done with the kids on top of managing her job. Obviously, I work with my dad everyday, which is a unique experience. There’s few professions that you can show up and start a business meeting with your dad everyday. And then have your kids in the field with you when you’re working during the day.”