Proud to be a Farmer: Adam McLendon

CALHOUN CO., GA (WALB) - Peanut farming is a family business around our region and Adam McLendon is no different.
McLendon and his family have been farming the land at McLendon Acres for generations.
“My dad started McLendon Acres in 1980,” McLendon said. “My mom’s side of the family has been farming since the 1930s.”
Farming is more than a job to McLendon — it’s a way of life.
“Being a farmer is a way of life,” McLendon said. “It’s something that I grew up doing, that I hope my kids are positively exposed to, even if they decide to go a different direction in life. They appreciate the work and the effort that goes into producing the food and clothing the world uses. Being a farmer is a way of life. It’s sustaining a way of life.”
At McLendon Acres farming is a family business.
“Family is everything in farming,” McLendon said. “Starting with my wife, there’s certain times of the year, bless her heart, where she’s a single mother. During planting season, I’m busy as I can be and leave the house early, get home late. My wife’s there to do everything that needs to be done with the kids on top of managing her job. Obviously, I work with my dad everyday, which is a unique experience. There’s few professions that you can show up and start a business meeting with your dad everyday. And then have your kids in the field with you when you’re working during the day.”
Georgia farmers, like Adam and his family, help produce crops that help clothe and feed the world and nearly 50 percent of the nation’s peanut crop in 2018.
“On McLendon Acres we grow about 8,400 acres of row crops, mainly cotton, corn and peanuts,” McLendon pointed out.
“It’s hard work, it’s a lot of hours, it’s a lot of dedication, but knowing that your products go to provide worldwide goods and you do it while caring for the land so that the next generation can do it is the most rewarding aspect of farming,” McLendon said.
Peanut farmers are helping drive the local, state and national economy with each crop and we are helping with each purchase of products made with peanuts.
“I would like to highlight the hard work and the effort and the risks that go into producing a jar of peanut butter,” McLendon said. “When you go into the store and you buy a jar of peanut butter or you buy peanut candy, think about that and think about what’s going into producing that.”
