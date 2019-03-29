Pecan growers learn latest trends at conference

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - The final day of the annual Georgia Pecan Growers Conference and Trade Show happened in Tifton Wednesday. It marks the end of the 54th year of the conference.
For two days, pecan traders and growers learned about the latest trends and technology. The University of Georgia talked about challenges the industry is facing and opportunities that are out there to better the pecan industry.
“We come here to promote our nursery trees and also we get updates from all of the researchers at the University of Georgia and other universities and all the research that they’ve done throughout the year,” Jesse Bentley, Georgia Pecan Nursery. “They come and report updates to the industry.”
Growers said UGA talked with them about new patented varieties of crops and how they’re rolling those new varieties out.
The conference was held at the UGA Tifton Conference Center.
