New initiative will give offenders a second chance

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A new program in Albany will offer second chances to misdemeanor offenders.
The Albany Municipal Court’s “Albany Works!” initiative will give people a chance to do community service and work off sentences and fines.
The Albany Municipal Court was chosen to receive assistance for the program under the United States Department of Justice Bureau.
The goal is to reduce crime by giving repeat misdemeanor offenders a chance to stay out of jail, doing community service and work assignments instead.
The initiative is offering people a second chance at life.
“Nobody’s perfect, everybody’s human, people make mistakes,” said Arthur Cheatham, a supporter of the program.
While Cheatham said he’s hopeful the “Albany Works!” initiative will do just that and work, his brother Darryl is more skeptical.
“I have very little faith in initiatives of this type,” said Darryl Cheatham.
The “Albany Works!” program is intended to help people who have repetitive misdemeanor offenses. Rather than jail time or fines, it will give them community service and work assignments in different city departments.
“They’re going to help benefit somebody to do good with themselves outside of the system,” Arthur Cheatham said.
A press release from the city said research shows programs like this can reduce crime and substance abuse. But Darryl Cheatham doesn’t have the same faith in the program as his brother.
“In a lot of cases they’re going to take advantage and do just the opposite of what the program is intended to do,” said Darryl.
For Arthur, more than giving people second chances, he said the program could save his tax dollars.
“You’re saving us money because it’s instead of putting you in the system and having to pay to put you there,” said Arthur.
Chief Municipal Court Judge Willie C. Weaver couldn’t meet with WALB Friday.
But he said the program is a good place to start, when it comes to alternative sentencing and has seen it’s positive impact in other states.
