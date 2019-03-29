The national champs take the field for spring practice

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - After winning the 2018 national championship, the Valdosta State Blazers have been anxiously waiting for the chance to take the field again.
Well Thursday, they got that chance.
VSU held their first day of spring practice for the 2019 season.
The Blazers, obviously looking for a chance at a repeat this season.
But with head coach Kerwin Bell no longer at the main headset, the Blazers wonder what newly named head coach Gary Goff will have in store for them.
“We’re really excited," said Quarterback Rogan Wells. "We’ve got the new coach and stuff and we’re getting to know him and he’s getting to know us. We’re working really hard and we’re just excited to get on the football field and just start throwing it around. And we’re looking forward to hitting some people too. We’re definitely going to have to forget about the past. It’s a new season. we’ve got new players and new coaches. So, we definitely have to work a lot harder then we did last year.”
The Blazers will start their season the same way they have for the past three years, against the Albany State Rams.
That will be September 7th.
