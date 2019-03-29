Mayor hears liquor store complaints

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - South Albany residents continue fighting the development of a liquor store in their neighborhood, and they sat down with Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard Thursday on the matter.
Hearing from city leaders who admit to voting on the store was the moment that many people against the addition of a liquor store have been waiting for.
“I voted for it because I received a list of what was supposedly a list of people in the area,”said the Mayor Hubbard.
Even against their personal beliefs.
“I really deep down in my heart, if it was left down to me I wouldn’t never have a liquor store anywhere,” said Mayor Hubbard.
It’s something that Michael Harper, a former South Albany resident, says he didn’t understand.
“The government failed us. Her morals should’ve came into place and according to her she should’ve said no I can’t vote for that liquor store.”
The Mayor said she wishes that this ward had its representation while their commissioner was out sick.
“The commissioner of the ward would’ve normally taken the lead. And I would have followed the lead of the commissioner of the ward,” she said.
Instead she said the city manager and attorney met with the owner of the liquor store on the matter.
“He didn’t say yea and he didn’t say nay. He kind of left and said ‘I’ll let you all know,’ but we haven’t heard from them,” Hubbard explained.
The mayor said in the future she wants to help change the way we notify citizens of zoning changes.
“We’ve been doing this little green sign for years and years and years. So we need to look at another way of getting out the word,” she said.
But these people want action now, and said this side of town simply can’t wait.
“If something comes down the line, that you know is wrong, where do you fall? Do I play the politics, or do I do what is right for my community? Until we fix south Albany, Albany is not going to survive.”
The mayor encouraged them to continue showing up at city council meetings to express their opinions.
The next meeting will be held at Mt. Zion baptist on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
