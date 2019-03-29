Harold Allen running for April Phillips

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Harold Allen has done a lot over the last year.
He’s a man of many hats, and his latest has been marathons.
But it’s what is driving Allen toward his latest record, that has become the topic of discussion.
Allen is getting ready to embark on his greatest journey yet, as he gets set for the Devil Talk 200.
This race has never been completed before.
So obviously Allen accepted the challenge.
But he is now running with more of a purpose behind him.
If you remember, Allen ran 30 marathons in a month for mental health.
Now, he’s running for someone who gave him so much.
“Everybody look up to Harold Allen," said Allen. "You know, I want to be an inspiration to a lot of people. And also I want to be an inspiration for April. You know, she did a lot for me. I love her. Hurricane Michael came through here and it kind of wiped us out. We was without power. We were without electric. We ain’t have nothing and April came through for me.”
April Phillips passed away this past week and since she did so much for his family, he wants to dedicate this race to her.
