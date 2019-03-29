Cool to warm with some fair weather clouds by this afternoon. Warming gets us to 80 degrees by Saturday. A cold front arrives Sunday with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front stall to our south and a low develops to our south. That brings showers Monday and rain Monday night into early Tuesday. It will be much cooler with highs only in the lower 60s. Clearing and warming take over for the second half of the week.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
