District attorney’s office looks for anonymous ways to report crime

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office is looking for solutions after many in the community voiced they’re too scared to report crime.
They’ll need federal and state help to do so.
The DA’s office and law enforcement said they rely heavily on people reporting crime when it comes to prosecuting cases of gang violence.
But people don't want to report here in Albany because they've said they're too scared.
Now the DA’s office is working to get federal and state grants in an effort to create a crime reporting system that would operate on complete anonymity.
“The issue seems to be fear. And making sure people can anonymously get the information to law enforcement so help can be brought so we need a resource,” said District Attorney Greg Edwards.
This initiative comes after the DA’s office and the United States Attorney’s office worked together to revitalize Project Safe.
Project Safe is an initiative to prosecute gang violence cases at the federal level.
Edwards said it is easier to prosecute these cases with tips and help from the community.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.