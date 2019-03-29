CBD oil store opens in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An all CBD oil store is opening soon in Albany.
Anyone over the age of 18 can buy the products.
Soaps, bath bombs and even chocolate infused with CBD oil. Now a store owner says he’s bringing the medicinal benefits to Albany.
Jamie Kiep, the owner of Earth and Him, said there are many misconceptions about the oil.
He said it’s made from the hemp leaf, not the marijuana leaf.
You don’t need a medicinal card to buy it, where as you do to purchase THC oil.
Kiep said the oil can be used to help with pain, nausea and even anxiety.
“Cancer patients use it, and the testimonies from people around the world are absolutely riveting for what it’s doing for them and it’s fantastic.”
Medical journals, like WebMD, say the oil is still so new there isn’t a lot of evidence to support its benefits yet.
You should contact your doctor if you have any questions about the oil.
Earth and Him is located at 2614 North Jefferson.
If you decide, you’ll be able to try the products for yourself when Earth and Him opens April 8.
